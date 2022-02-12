For the past week, hundreds of students in the Chino Valley Unified School District have attended school without masks.
The protest began Feb. 4, the day after parents from the Parent Advocacy for Chino Valley approached the podium together and informed the school board that “the line has been drawn” while one member used chalk to draw a line on the ground. The meeting was held in the quad area outdoors at Buena Vista Continuation School in Chino.
“Starting tonight, our children will no longer wear masks to school,” said Sonjia Shaw, president. Wearing masks all day has led to aggressive behavior, learning delays, and mental health issues, she said.
Mrs. Shaw said more than 600 students participated on Monday and were directed to sit in the lunch area outside. Students were supervised by teachers or staff. All four high schools, two junior highs, and 10 elementary schools participated, she said.
By Wednesday, students were getting scared because they were missing tests, risking sports events, and being told they would have to go into independent studies, Mrs. Shaw said.
Shannon Hoover of Chino, mother of four, said the Education Code states that students have a right to fully participate in in-person instruction but are being discriminated against because of a choice they are making about their health.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has acknowledged that the guidance for K-12 is not mandatory, she said.
On Feb. 4, her eighth grade son sat with two students at the lunch tables at Canyon Hills Junior High and by the end of the day, 40 had joined him. He was one of 50 students on Monday, she said.
Andi Johnston, district spokesperson, said although the state’s mask requirement will be lifted Feb. 15, the change does not apply to K-12. Mask guidelines will remain in place per CDPH guidance. “State health officials are working with public health and community leaders to update mask requirements for K-12 as pandemic conditions begin to shift,” she said. “District officials are monitoring the situation to swiftly respond to changes that are issued,” Ms. Johnston said.
