Guns, drugs, stolen identification cards found during search at Chino Hills home

Chino Hills police display guns, drugs and other items seized from a home in the 16200 block of Bainbridge Way in Chino Hills on March 2. A 36-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges.

 Chino Hills Police photo

Unserialized guns, components to manufacture AR-15 rifles and semi-automatic pistols, methamphetamine and stolen identification cards were found March 2 inside the Chino Hills home of a convicted felon during the serving of a search warrant, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.

Sollomon Kim, 36, of Chino Hills, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center after his 8:16 a.m. arrest, according to San Bernardino County jail records. He was released on bail at 5:31 a.m. the next day, records show.

