Guns, drugs, stolen identification cards found during search at Chino Hills home

Unserialized guns, components to manufacture AR-15 rifles and semi-automatic pistols, methamphetamine and stolen identification cards were found March 2 inside the Chino Hills home of a convicted felon during the serving of a search warrant, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Sollomon Kim, 36, of Chino Hills, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center after his 8:16 a.m. arrest, according to San Bernardino County jail records. He was released on bail at 5:31 a.m. the next day, records show.
Mr. Kim is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, committing a crime while on bail, possession of a controlled substance while armed, identity theft and theft of utility service, Chino Hills police said.
A court date has not been scheduled, according to San Bernardino County court records. Chino Hills police served a search warrant at 8 a.m. on a home in the 16200 block of Bainbridge Way, Deputy Dan Renear said.
Mr. Kim was arrested on Nov. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing and possessing unserialized firearms. Investigators learned the suspect continued to manufacture firearms and purchased firearm components using stolen identities, Deputy Renear said.
“Investigators seized five unserialized handguns, two unserialized AR-15 rifles, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, firearm silencer, suspected methamphetamine, stolen identification cards, and several firearm components used to manufacture AR-15 rifles and semi-automatic pistols,” the deputy said. Deputies found the suspect had stolen electrical utilities from Southern California Edison with an illegal power supply line to the house, Deputy Renear said.
