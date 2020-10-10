Temple Beth Israel Preschool in Pomona welcomes new children to its morning or full-day program Monday to Friday at 3033 N. Towne Ave. in Pomona.
Children 2 to 5 years old are offered an early childhood program that takes place mostly outdoors with activity centers around the yard.
Though affiliated with a synagogue where Jewish holidays are observed, the preschool population is diverse with a focus on foundational skills at each level of development and an emphasis on values such as kindness, understanding and being helpful, said Deborah Pruitt, the preschool’s long-time director.
Families of all backgrounds and faiths are welcome, she said.
The preschool reopened Aug. 31 following an extended closure.
The reopening was based on COVID safety policies following a plan that was put together by lay leaders and parents who studied guidelines and evaluated what local and national schools have done in their plans, Ms. Pruitt said.
Teachers have undergone training in safety protocol.
Parents who are not ready to have their children gather in person may enroll in the virtual preschool program that opened Sept. 14.
The preschool is licensed by the California Department of Social Services, affiliated with the Bureau of Jewish Education and follows the guidelines of National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
Information: 626-6937 or contact preschool director Ms. Pruitt at dpruitt@tbipo mona.org.
