Stater Bros. markets could begin construction on its third Chino store this summer with an expected grand opening in late winter 2023 at the new Town Center at the Preserve at Pine Avenue and Main Street.
Construction could begin this summer on a 46,000-square-foot that would anchor the retail center on the southeast corner.
It would be the first grocery store planned for the southern portion of Chino and third Stater Bros. market in the city, joining the stores at 4721 Riverside Drive (at Yorba Avenue) and 6989 Schaefer Ave. (at Euclid Avenue).
Approximately 150 jobs will be available at the store.
“The new store will bring much-needed convenience to the surrounding community where the population continues to grow,” said Stater Bros. senior vice president Ken Caron.
Nearly 7,000 housing units are currently under development in the Preserve area of Chino.
