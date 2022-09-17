Congressional District 35
District includes Chino and the Chino Hills neighborhoods of Los Serranos and Fairfield Ranch neighborhoods of Chino Hills.
Norma Torres
Residence and age: Pomona, age 57
Occupation: U.S. Representative, California’s 35th District
Education: National Labor College, Bachelor’s Degree
Community involvement: Former California State Senator, Assembly Member, Mayor and Council Member of Pomona
Top two issues
Affordability and Economic Opportunity: In Congress, I’m advocating for policies that benefit Chino Valley workers: creating good-paying jobs and affordable housing, expanding workforce training opportunities, protecting Medicare and Social Security, and helping small businesses.
I strongly supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is bringing new federal funding to update our roads, transit, bridges, and more.
I included language to create a new national supply chain database for manufacturers within the CHIPS and Science Act, which will help our local manufacturers understand and help meet supply chain needs.
Delivering Resources for Chino Valley: To meet the needs of Chino Valley families during the pandemic, I championed programs that have provided more than $5 billion in funding to the Inland Empire, ranging from small business assistance to housing programs to helping our students make up lost learning time. I’m committed to delivering federal dollars to the Chino Valley community for public safety services, clean drinking water, workforce training, and recreational opportunities.
Mike Cargile
Residence and age: Pomona, age 58
Occupation: Independent Businessman
Education: Columbus State University in Georgia, Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance
Community Involvement: Army veteran, currently attending Chino Valley Community Church, co-founder of the San Bernardino County Patriots, co-creator of the Tri-County Sheriff’s Forum. In the past I have been a Booster President for my kids’ gymnastics club and the Ways and Means Chair for their swim club booster program. I coached multiple sports and sat on the Board of Directors for CYAA (Christian Youth Athletic Assn.) I started the crossing guard program for my children at Ontario Christian Elementary School.
Top two issues
Homelessness/Crime: Our current leadership has incentivized homelessness. So, while politicians and real estate developers line their pockets while pretending to address the issue, the root causes are never confronted. As a result, the rest of us become victims of the crime and lawlessness that ensue as a natural consequence. If we quit subsidizing the drugs and the homeless, we might begin to see real solutions develop.
Inflation: How much are we now paying for everything? It is all based on the implementation of the Green New Deal. This radical leftist legislation has a singular goal—to collapse the U.S. economy.
Why else would Gov. Newsom demand an end to the sale of all gasoline vehicles, only to warn that you can’t charge your electric vehicle because of our failing electrical infrastructure?
You can’t plug your Tesla in during the day because demand is too high, and you can’t charge it at night because your solar panels don’t work in the dark.
What if you actually need to go somewhere? This is lunacy.
Congressional District 40
District includes Chino Hills
Young Kim
Residence and age: La Habra, 59
Occupation: U.S. Representative, California’s 39th District
Education: University of Southern California, Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration
Community involvement: California Assembly Member for the 65th District from 2014 to 2016, Board of Trustees, World Affairs Council of Orange County.
Top two Issues
Economy: Record-high inflation, tax hikes, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are hurting all Americans.
Out of touch policies, reckless spending, tax increases and burdensome regulations from Washington politicians and the Biden administration are making life even harder. I will continue to bring common sense to Washington, breaking through the partisan gridlock and getting things done to get our economy back on track.
Energy: Californians are bearing the brunt of rising gas and utility prices, a failing electric grid and rolling blackouts due to failed energy policies. Meanwhile, politicians in Washington praise California’s energy policies as a model for the nation.
I demanded Gov. Newsom to suspend the state gas tax. I am supporting policies that promote U.S. energy independence, lower costs at the pump, decrease reliance on foreign energy, expand our domestic energy supply chains and reduce emissions.
Asif Mahmood, M.D.
Residence and age: Tustin, age 61
Occupation: Doctor of pulmonology and internal medicine
Education: Harlem Hospital Center, Residency Hospital;University Of Kentucky Hospital, Residency Hospital;University of Karachi/Baqai Medical College, Medical School
Community involvement: I have been a leader in non-profit and philanthropic organizations across Southern California and internationally. I have worked with UNICEF and volunteered at free clinics.
I have served on the California Medical Board and on the board of the Valley Rescue Mission, the largest homeless shelter in Southern California. I also chair the Organization for Social Media Safety that fights cyber-bullying and cyber-exploitation of children.
Top two issues
Healthcare: We must codify women’s access to reproductive care and take the government out of women’s health decisions.
Gun violence: We must do more to keep our communities safe from the epidemic of gun violence.
Beginning today (Sept. 17), the Chino Valley Champion will publish profiles of candidates running in the Nov. 8 election. Voters in Chino and a portion of voters in Chino Hills are in Congressional District 35. The majority of voters in Chino Hills are in Congressional District 40. Next week’s edition will include the State Senate and State Assembly races. From Oct. 1 until Oct. 15, candidate profiles for the Chino City Council, Chino Hills City Council, the Chino Valley School Board, the Chino Valley Fire Board, and the Inland Empire Utilities Agency Board will be published.
