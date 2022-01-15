The Chino Police Department will visit smoke shops, liquor stores, and other tobacco-selling shops over the next three years to ensure that cigarettes and other tobacco products aren’t being sold to minors.
The Chino City Council on Jan. 4 accepted a state grant of $35,112 to carry out the operations
Police Chief Wes Simmons said the grant will help educate the public on the dangers of tobacco use by minors.
The city’s goal is to develop a generation that never starts using tobacco or illegal drugs, he said.
The police will perform underage decoy procedures and “shoulder tap” operations where underage decoys stand outside liquor stores and ask customers to buy them tobacco products.
The police department will also identify businesses selling illegal items such as glass narcotic pipes.
There are 80 businesses in Chino that are licensed to sell tobacco products, Chief Simmons said.
In partnership with the Chino Valley Unified School District and Community Services Department, the police department will organize two tobacco-related presentations at schools and city events to educate youth on its dangers.
“The addictive nature of tobacco products is widely known,” Chief Simmons said. “Studies have shown that 99.9 percent of people who use illicit drugs first started with gateway substances such as cigarettes, alcohol or marijuana.”
The grant proposal included results of a survey conducted at high schools in Chino revealing that 12 percent of students admitted to smoking cigarettes and 24 percent admitted to using electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.
