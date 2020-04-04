Volunteers sewing masks and others seeking instructions to make them are among the top social media posts this week by Chino Valley residents.
Former Chino Hills council member Ed Graham received multiple offers of help after he inquired about materials needed by his wife Denise, who is making fabric masks for a veteran’s hospital in northern California. There is a shortage of elastic, according to Mr. Graham, and others who suggested alternative materials, such as ties or rubber bands to hold the masks in place.
A public Facebook group called Stitched Together was created March 19 to sew fabric face masks for people and groups who need them for protection against the coronavirus, particularly first responders, healthcare providers and vulnerable individuals. Five members of the 1,000-plus sewing group identified themselves as Chino Hills residents.
“The handmade masks are not nearly as effective as the manufactured masks at protecting against viruses, but having a handmade mask is better than no mask at all,” stated a disclaimer on the Facebook page.
In a separate post, Regina Corbeil, a registered nurse from Chino Hills, warned the community that only approved medical masks offer protection against the virus.
On Thursday, Chino Hills Connections Facebook group members offered suggestions to the owner of Amy’s Nail Salon in Chino on where she could donate protective masks and gloves.
Chino Hills resident Erika Oddie, a clinic technician, received several responses to her need for N95 face masks, which have been the most sought after by medical professionals and first responders during the pandemic.
Chino Valley Medical Center CEO Tim Moran said told the Champion this week that he recommends community members follow the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) guidance and check with their individual doctors regarding wearing a facemask.
Face masks for
the public
This week, the California Department of Health released guidance on the use of cloth face coverings by the general public during the coronavirus outbreak. While the state is not requiring the masks, Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the health department and the State Health Officer, said wearing the masks “could provide some additional benefit by acting as a reminder for other people to keep their distance, and it could help reduce the spread of infectious particles from those who could be infected but don’t have symptoms.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is also reviewing its guidelines for face masks for the general public.
In the past, the World Health Organization and the CDC repeatedly said the public did not need to wear masks unless they were ill.
Both federal and state medical agencies have reminded the public that face masks, such as the N95 filter masks and traditional hospital masks should be reserved for medical professionals and first responders because those masks are in short supply.
