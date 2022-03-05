A 20-year-old Chino Hills man was jailed Saturday morning on suspicion of burglarizing Ayala High School, using his car to ram a gate that allowed him access to the campus, Chino Hills Police Department reported today. Nitin Singamsetty was booked into the West Valley Detention Center. He was released on bail at 3:33 p.m. the same day, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Hills police went to Ayala High School at 14255 Peyton Drive at 1:54 a.m. on a report of a burglary after school security officers received an audible alarm call and found a broken window in the snack shop at the gymnasium, Deputy Daniel Martinez said.
“The suspect ran from the building and was detained on the opposite side of the campus,” the deputy said. “Deputies located evidence inside the gymnasium that linked the suspect to the burglary.”
Investigators are looking into the possibility the suspect may be responsible for additional school burglaries, Deputy Martinez said.
