Maria Elena Flores, a mother of five, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 13, is missing her family these days.
She has been staying inside her Los Serranos home in Chino Hills since mid-March. She has lived there for 42 years.
On Mother’s Day, her large family will celebrate by doing a drive-by parade and having coffee and donuts outside her home at a safe distance.
“She is really missing the family right now due to this virus,” said daughter Ruth Cruz, a Chino Valley resident. “But we have to be careful because of her vulnerability. She has stayed home since the beginning of this virus pandemic, and although we love to visit her daily, we have stayed away, but still we are calling her or Facetiming her as much as possible.”
Mrs. Flores, 75, was born on Feb. 9, 1945 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. She moved to Los Serranos in 1978 with her husband Jose and their five children – Ruth, Raquel, Joe and Leticia – who all still live in Chino and Chino Hills.
Mr. and Mrs. Flores were married 50 years until he died in August 2012.
She never worked outside the home, but babysat many neighbor children, all her grandchildren, and some great-grandchildren.
“As a mother, she was the one who was in charge of our upbringing, as my dad worked in construction and was gone most of the day,” Mrs. Cruz said. “She was loving, a little strict, but always teaching and wanting better for us.”
Mrs. Flores loves to cook, her daughter said, and is “famous” for her homemade flour tortillas and tamales at Christmas. “Many people loved them, and even after some years of not making them because of all the hard work, people still call her, asking for some,” Mrs. Cruz said.
She also loves to travel, go to church, and get together with her longtime church friends at Living Word Assembly in Chino, where she has attended for decades. She enjoys family barbecues and birthdays, her daughter said.
But church and get-togethers are not in the cards right now because of the governor’s stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
“My mother is the most selfless person you can ever meet,” Mrs. Cruz said. “She loves to give. No matter how little she has had, she will give you it all. She is the rock that keeps our family together and she is the go-to for all her kids and, now, for her grandkids. You can count on her, and we all do, for anything we may need or want.”
(Editor’s note: In these unusual days in which we now live, when families are sometimes separated because of the coronavirus outbreak, it is important to take time to remember those we love and why we do.)
