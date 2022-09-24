Inland Empire Utilities Division 3 incumbent Steve Elie and Chino Valley Fire Board District 3 challenger Tom Haughey will host a meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Centro Basco Restaurant, 13432 Central Ave. in Chino.
Food is sponsored by Chino Valley Fire District firefighters.
