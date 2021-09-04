A heartbroken father whose 27-year-old daughter died in May has vowed to build a special needs center in Kenya where she was a missionary.
“God made me the vessel to carry this out,” said Chino Hills resident Joseph Miller. “I want her legacy to live on forever.”
On May 23, Danielle Nicole Watson was found at home by her roommates unresponsive. “We don’t know what happened,” said Mr. Miller. “She was unresponsive and we are trying to determine the cause of her death.”
The news shattered the family.
Mr. Miller raised Danielle since she was a baby. “She is my stepdaughter but I was her dad since she was 8 months old,” he said. “She didn’t have a biological father in her life.”
Danielle was in second grade when he moved to Chino Hills with his former wife 21 years ago. Danielle, her sister Kayla and brother Kyle, attended Glenmeade Elementary School, Townsend Junior High, and Chino Hills High School.
After Danielle graduated in 2011, she got baptized and began doing missionary work in Kenya through Missions of Hope International, working with children with disabilities.
She returned every year except for 2019 when she had back surgery and in 2020 during COVID.
Special needs children are considered to be cursed in that part of the world, Mr. Miller said.
“Danielle ministered to these children and their families and broke the chains,” he said. “She spent time with them and loved on them.”
Lit a fire
At her memorial service which featured a slideshow of Danielle in Kenya, numerous family members and friends asked what they could do to help continue her work.
A friend who knew her since she was a baby, handed Mr. Miller a check of $500 and said, “I know you will do something with this.”
At that moment, Mr. Miller said a “fire” was lit and he knew exactly what to do.
His daughter’s church, Eastside Christian Church in Anaheim, purchased land in Kenya with the goal of building a special needs and disabilities center.
Mr. Miller began reaching out to family and friends, and before he knew it, $16,000 was raised for a facility that the church decided to name after Danielle.
Mr. Miller forged ahead with fundraisers until $34,000 was raised.
He decided to hold a fundraiser at Roscoe’s in Chino Hills on Aug. 24 and said he was overwhelmed when he saw a line at the restaurant door.
Her childhood friends, teachers, and even community members he didn’t know attended and donated generously.
He believes his post on the Facebook group Chino Hills Connections generated much of the awareness.
As a result of the fundraiser, another $8,000 was raised.
“I could not have picked a better place to live than Chino Hills,” Mr. Miller said. “What a great community.”
Mr. Miller said he cries himself to sleep and wakes up the next day to ensure his daughter’s life is never forgotten.
He cries when he tells her story.
“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life is to tell her story,” he said.
Mr. Miller said he intends to raise enough money to build the entire facility.
Missions of Hope International has created a direct link for donations to go for the facility.
Mr. Miller said he can arrange for checks to be sent directly to the mission or provide direct wire transfers.
“Please encourage readers to reach out to me anyway they like,” he said.
Mr. Miller’s cell number is (714) 272-9977 or he can be reached by email at jo seph.miller@sbdinc.com.
