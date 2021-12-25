“Classic Christmas” winner

This home at 3509 Bayberry Drive won the “Classic Christmas” award in the Chino Hills Holiday Home Decorating Contest with its elaborate decorations including a modified Volkswagen Beetle, a tall Santa and lollipop pathways. The home also won Best Holiday Spirit in 2016 and 2019.

The following is a list of homes in the Chino Valley that are displaying the Christmas spirit, including several new addresses in Chino Hills that participated in the home holiday decorating contest. Asterisks denote the three winners.

Chino Hills

The Chino Hills star on Cadmium Court, more than 9-feet tall, off Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive, can be seen from the 71 Freeway, a tradition that began in 1998. 

Houses on the Celadon Court cul de sac and adjoining streets including Cadmium Court.

5061 and 5063 Buckwheat Street and other homes on this street, off Slate Drive and Glenview Street

5979 Meadowood Court in Butterfield

15763 Pistachio St., computer-controlled light show to music, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, off Peyton and Valle Vista drives

13841 Evening Terrace, computer-controlled light show to music, nightly

14880 Cherry Drive

14531 Sambar Street

13571 Whispering Willow

4385 Ironwood Drive

2854 Woodsorrel Drive

15651 Velour Drive

3967 Driftwood Street

15483 Quiet Oak Drive

4922 Mandarin Court

14720 Morningfield Drive

4363 Los Serranos Boulevard

6219 Fleetwood Lane

13733 Moonshadow Place

14398 Auburn Court

3509 Bayberry Drive (see photo at left) and other homes on Bayberry, between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive

4251 Gird Avenue

15771 Roan Road

Houses on Organdy Lane

Chino

13166 Norton Ave., synchronized light show

4102 Kennedy Court, computer-controlled light show to music, off Sholander and Walnut avenues, near Newman Elementary School

3400 block of Spur Court off Branding Iron Place, synchronized light and music show, enter on Saddle Lane off Chino Avenue

13298 Joshua Ave., at the corner of Chino Avenue

Neighborhood south of Don Lugo High School, off Pipeline Avenue

Neighborhoods around Cypress Avenue, San Antonio Street and Walnut Avenue

