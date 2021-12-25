The following is a list of homes in the Chino Valley that are displaying the Christmas spirit, including several new addresses in Chino Hills that participated in the home holiday decorating contest. Asterisks denote the three winners.
Chino Hills
The Chino Hills star on Cadmium Court, more than 9-feet tall, off Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive, can be seen from the 71 Freeway, a tradition that began in 1998.
Houses on the Celadon Court cul de sac and adjoining streets including Cadmium Court.
5061 and 5063 Buckwheat Street and other homes on this street, off Slate Drive and Glenview Street
•5979 Meadowood Court in Butterfield
15763 Pistachio St., computer-controlled light show to music, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, off Peyton and Valle Vista drives
13841 Evening Terrace, computer-controlled light show to music, nightly
14880 Cherry Drive
14531 Sambar Street
13571 Whispering Willow
4385 Ironwood Drive
2854 Woodsorrel Drive
15651 Velour Drive
3967 Driftwood Street
15483 Quiet Oak Drive
4922 Mandarin Court
•14720 Morningfield Drive
4363 Los Serranos Boulevard
6219 Fleetwood Lane
13733 Moonshadow Place
14398 Auburn Court
•3509 Bayberry Drive (see photo at left) and other homes on Bayberry, between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive
4251 Gird Avenue
15771 Roan Road
Houses on Organdy Lane
Chino
13166 Norton Ave., synchronized light show
4102 Kennedy Court, computer-controlled light show to music, off Sholander and Walnut avenues, near Newman Elementary School
3400 block of Spur Court off Branding Iron Place, synchronized light and music show, enter on Saddle Lane off Chino Avenue
13298 Joshua Ave., at the corner of Chino Avenue
Neighborhood south of Don Lugo High School, off Pipeline Avenue
Neighborhoods around Cypress Avenue, San Antonio Street and Walnut Avenue
