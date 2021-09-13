A 26-year-old Chino man was jailed Sept. 9 after Chino Police found two loaded handguns, ammunition and illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in the 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, near the 60 Freeway, in Chino.
Robert Lucas Romero was booked on $250,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center after his 11:37 p.m. arrest, police said.
He was released on bail at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police officers stopped a vehicle at 11 p.m., finding the driver, his girlfriend and their one-year-old inside the car, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“After further investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of two loaded 9mm handguns, ammunition, illegal narcotics and evidence of narcotics sales,” the sergeant said.
Two search warrants were obtained by the Chino Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, which searched two homes in Chino and seized additional evidence of narcotic sales, a semi-automatic rifle, a .22-caliber handgun, ammunition and a ballistic vest, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Romero was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, transportation of illegal narcotics, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and child endangerment.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
