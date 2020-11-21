Needy families asked to call police for toys
Families in hardship who need Christmas gifts for their children up to age 16 may contact Sgt. Laura Addy to place their names on a registration list no later than Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Residents who live in Chino Hills and in the West End of San Bernardino County may email name, address, age and gender of their children, and gift preference to Sgt. Addy by emailing her at laddy@sbcsd.org.
Recipients will pick up the gifts in a drive-through event Sunday, Dec. 20. Gifts will be loaded into vehicles after registration confirmation.
Thanksgiving dinner boxes to be distributed
Caring for the Hills will distribute 70 turkeys and Thanksgiving dinner boxes at noon today (Nov. 21) from Cecelia Street in Chino Hills. Families have already registered for the event. Due to COVID, the number of volunteers has been restricted, according to a volunteer.
Caring for the Hills will also donate Christmas dinner boxes to the community.
Chino Neighborhood House
Chino Neighborhood House will collect toy donations from 9 a.m. to noon today (Nov. 21) in the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Cash and checks will be also be collected.
Unwrapped toys and sports equipment will be collected for children up to age 12 at several Chino Valley businesses through mid-December.
Toy drop boxes are located in Chino at Los Portales Restaurant, Papachino’s Restaurant, Old Fashion Donuts, Super Chili Burgers, Chino Neighborhood House, Cannataro’s Restaurant, Chino Café, Papa John’s Pizza, Chino Hills Pizza, Jia Pon Bakery, The Patio Grill and Cantina, Casa Sanchez, New York Pizzeria, Topos, The Perfect Spot, Andy’s Express Wash, and St. Margaret Mary Church and School.
In Chino Hills, locations are Bravo Burger, Baskin Robbins, and Archibald’s.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@ya hoo.com.
Boys Republic to sell pies, dessert, rolls
The Boys Republic Bakery will hold a “pop-up” Thanksgiving bakery sale featuring their signature pies and dessert 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 at The Shoppes overflow parking lot on the southwest corner of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives. The bakery will offer apple pie, pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie for $7 each, bread and rolls, and dessert ranging from $5 to $15 including brownies, several flavors of cheesecake, pumpkin loaf, cranberry orange loaf, cinnamon rolls and more. No pre-orders will be taken. The items are available on a first come, first-served basis. Information: bakery phone, 628-1217, ext. 267 or email bakery@boysrepublic.org.
Winter wonderland photo opportunities
Frosty’s Forest Christmas Trees on Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino will have several holiday-themed areas for photo opportunities beginning Friday, Nov. 27. Cost is $15 per person, children under 12 are free. Santa Claus will be available for a fee 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. COVID guidelines will be followed. Information: frostysforest.com or call (971) 303-3486.
Thanksgiving table contest underway
The City of Chino Hills is holding a “Thanksgiving Tablescape” contest for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Hobby Lobby.
The contest will conclude Sunday, Nov. 29.
Residents may submit a photo of their Thanksgiving tablescape to chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Three winners will be selected for the prizes.
Their names will be announced the week of Nov. 30.
Information: 364-2700.
“Little Elves” holiday class for ages 3 to 5
Registration is open for the City of Chino Community Services Department’s “Little Elves” crafting class for ages three to five. The class will be held virtually from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Cost is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. A personalized box with materials to make Christmas crafts and holiday snack projects is included. Information: 334-3258.
Chino Hills Police collecting toys
The Chino Hills Police Department is accepting unwrapped toys for its holiday toy drive from now until Friday, Dec. 18 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the police lobby, 14077 Peyton Drive, in the government center.
Items will be accepted for needy children up to 16 years old.
Gift cards for teens and sports equipment are welcome.
A box wrapped in red holiday paper will be placed near the door.
Information: 364-2045.
Real estate team collecting food
Thomas Ryan Real Estate in Chino Hills is hosting its ninth annual holiday food drive with the goal of collecting more than 1,400 bags of food for Chino Neighborhood House.
The real estate team will pick up non-perishable food items donated by residents. Bags should be left at the edge of the driveway.
To schedule a pickup, call or text Thomas Ryan at 334-2049.
McCoy holiday lights display
The McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills will be lit up with a holiday lights display for a drive-through experience from 5 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 14280 Peyton Drive (see Page B5.)
The free event is for Chino Hills residents only. Reservations are required by visiting chinohills.org/holiday lights.
Information: 364-2700.
Gingerbread house decorating contest
Chino Hills households are invited to pick up a gingerbread house decorating kit between 6 to 8 p.m. in pre-registered time slots Tuesday, Dec. 1 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, and submit a photograph of the completed house by Monday, Dec. 17.
Cost is $15. The top three entries will receive a prize.
Registration is required to select a time slot.
Residents will park their vehicles, follow a path to pick up their kit, and visit with a COVID-compliant Santa.
To register, visit chinohills.org/gingerbreadhouse
Information: 364-2700.
Drive-through Christmas lunch
Chino Hills Active Adults ages 50 plus are invited to join a drive-through Christmas luncheon noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meals will be individually prepared and packaged for a safe distribution.
Residents must remain in their vehicles.
Chino Valley Fire District personnel will help distribute meals and prizes.
Cost is $10 per person.
To register, visit the recreation department at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, or visit chino hills.org/activeadults.
For assistance, call 364-2826.
Hot chocolate and storytime with Santa
From the comfort of home, parents and children may snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate while listening to Santa read “The Night Before Christmas” after picking up a hot chocolate kit, personalized book, and a link to a video of Santa reading the story between 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Santa will be on hand for a personal visit, obeying COVID rules.
Cost is $20 per household that includes four kits.
Additional kits are $2 each. The event is limited to Chino Hills residents.
To register, visit chinohills.org/hotchocolate.
Information: 364-2700.
Santa at The Shoppes
A COVID-compliant Santa Claus will be available for photos starting Friday, Dec. 4 and ending Thursday, Dec. 24. The team will disinfect the set between photos so patience is encouraged. For prices and hours, call 993-4157 or visit shoppes atchinohills.com.
