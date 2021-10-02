St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church’s Annual Harvest Festival will be held from Friday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 10 at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 2 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
The following special discounts will be given from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 only: unlimited rides wrist band, two-for-one soft drinks, and two-for-one bingo.
The festival will include food booths, carnival rides and games, a silent auction, and a beer and wine garden.
The main stage will be the venue for local entertainers and musicians. Each evening will conclude with the popular game of blackout in the bingo tent, the last game of the bingo games that take place throughout the festival. A 5K run/walk will be held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, followed by a pancake breakfast. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. Participants can register at active.com and search for St. Paul the Apostle.
Festival goers will have an opportunity to win a $20,000 “treasure chest” and other raffle prizes at the conclusion of the festival. Information: Raoul and Melinda Raymundo, (909) 590-7339.
Friday, Oct. 8
5 p.m., Mitchell DeGuzman
7 p.m., Father Joseph and the Singing Priest, or praise and worship band Love, Resonate
8 p.m., Halau Na Pua Lehua I Ka Ua Noe
8:30 pm. to midnight, Mitchell DeGuzman
Saturday, Oct. 9
2 to 3:30 p.m., World of Music Kids
4 to 5 p.m., Zumba Fitness Dance Party with ZIN Jordan
6 to 6:50 p.m., World of Music Kids
6:50 to 7:15 p.m., Natural St8 Dance Group
8 to 11 p.m., Timba Tumbao Band
Sunday, Oct. 10
1 to 2 p.m., Zumba Fitness Dance Party with ZIN Jordan
3 to 5 p.m., Lights
5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Folklorico by Esperanza
7 to 8 p.m., treasure chest
