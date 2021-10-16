Recreational and parks proposals that have been on hold for various reasons, including the pandemic, will be addressed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 by the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The following projects, subject to available funds, could be included as part of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget’s capital improvement project program.
Projects include, not in order of priority, Torrey Pines Park, a splash pad, lighting for the Chino Hills Skate Park, and an amphitheater at Veterans Park.
The city has been looking for ways to attract more users to the 3.2-acre Torrey Pines Park that is secluded and often vandalized. It is located on Torrey Pines Drive, south of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, west of Albertsons.
