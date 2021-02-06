The use of a quarter-acre easement was granted by the Chino City Council on Tuesday to the City of Ontario for an underground sewer pipeline for the Colony Commerce Ontario West industrial development at the northwest corner of Carpenter and Remington avenues.
The only available sewer system in the area is the 48-inch diamater Inland Empire Utilities Agency and City of Ontario’s eastern trunk system south of the development.
