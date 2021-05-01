The San Bernardino Diocese Catholic Divorce Ministry and Journey of Hope Ministry will offer a “Mass of Hope” for those who are divorced or separated at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The in-person Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Michael Fredericks for healing, grace, forgiveness and peace. It will be livestreamed on YouTube by searching St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. To register, visit http://bit.ly/MassOfHopeMay3.
