A document shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at the corner of Shoppes and Boys Republic drives.
The event is open to all residents of San Bernardino County. The limit is three standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. Tips from law enforcement will be provided on how to protect your identity.
Vehicles must enter by the Chino Hills Library from the intersection of City Center and Boys Republic drives.
Items that will not be shredded include binders, X-rays, and plastics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.