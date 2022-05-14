Waste Management (WM) trash cans
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Thousands of trash carts and bins are being stored by Waste Management (WM) in a location near Eucalyptus and Pipeline avenues in Chino Hills. The carts will be delivered to residents in phases beginning July 1 when its contract begins with the city. The Republic Services carts will be removed the same day the new WM carts are delivered. All residents will receive three new bins: trash with a black lid, recyclables with a blue lid, and organic waste/yard clippings with a green lid.

