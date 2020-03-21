Chino Valley Medical Center instituted a no-visitor policy Tuesday at its hospital at 5451 Walnut Ave., in Chino.
“We understand the importance of seeing loved ones while they are receiving care, and know the value visitors bring to our patients,” said hospital spokeswoman Brianne Underwood. “However, at this time we ask patients and their families to consider phone and video chat as their primary means of communication.”
The policy will continue until further notice, the spokeswoman said.
She did say that if an in-person visit is necessary, only one family member will be allowed to visit if the patient is undergoing surgery, needs help during pre-op or discharge or if the patient is near end of life.
“In our emergency department, our current policy is to allow one guest per patient, or two parents if a minor is receiving care.
Hospital officials also implemented a pre-screening tent for all incoming patients outside of its emergency room lobby.
As the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb across the nation, and around the globe, Chino Valley Medical Center doctors recommend anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or have had any contact with a person who has tested positive, to call your doctor or the public health department first before seeking out medical care, Ms. Underwood said.
“We will continue to focus on caring for our patients and protecting their privacy, while ensuring we are able to adapt to the rapidly changing situation,” she said.
Information: Chino Valley Medical Center, 464-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.