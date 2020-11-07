Full containment of the Blue Ridge Fire that scorched 13,964 acres in Chino Hills and Yorba Linda is expected by early next week.
Cal Fire officials reported Friday morning the blaze is 99 percent contained and damaged 10 homes and destroyed one home in Yorba Linda.
No homes were damaged in Chino Hills.
The Blue Ridge Fire erupted at 12:56 p.m. Oct. 26 at Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain Way in Yorba Linda, located north of the 91 Freeway, south of Chino Hills State Park and near the Green River Golf Course.
More than 1,050 firefighters from Chino Valley Fire District, the Orange County Fire Authority, several fire departments in Southern California and at least three crews from the San Francisco Fire Department, were called to Chino Hills and Yorba Linda to control the blaze fueled by strong Santa Ana winds.
Six water-dropping aircraft helicopters were used as were seven water trucks, 14 bulldozers and 210 fire engines, Cal Fire officials reported.
Chino Valley Fire District officials said 19,730 people in 5,958 homes in Chino Hills were evacuated starting at 5:30 p.m. that day
Evacuation orders were given to other areas of the city throughout the early-morning hours and all evacuations were lifted by 5 p.m.
About 56 percent of Chino Hills State Park was burned.
