State Senate 22
District includes Chino
Susan Rubio
Residence: Baldwin Park, age 51
Occupation: California Senator, Senate District 22.
Education: Azusa Pacific University, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.
Community involvement: 17-year public school teacher in Baldwin Park and Monrovia school districts; 13-year elected official in the City of Baldwin Park. Women’s Club Member 15 years.
Top two issues
Housing: As a former councilwoman, I knew how difficult it was to create affordable housing and ease the homelessness crisis. That’s why I went right to work when I became a senator. The first thing I did was to partner with my local cities and created the San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust and brought funding directly to my cities. In the past three years as a state senator, I have secured nearly $60 million for the Trust in support of my community to collaborate on these issues. Due to the Trust and the funds, more than 1,000 local housing units have either been built or are in the process of being built. I will continue to tackle this issue and work with my cities to expand housing for seniors, veterans, those experiencing homelessness, and low-income residents.
Education: For 17 years as a public school teacher, I dedicated my time – before school, lunchtime, and afterschool – to help each child meet their academic potential. I saw how teachers struggled as class size increased, support lagged, and students were unable to get the attention they needed.
That’s why I successfully passed legislation to strengthen reading literacy in our schools, including securing millions to help teachers close the achievement gap for English Language Learners.
I have also authored legislation that mandates kindergarten so that children gain the fundamental skills they need for the first grade, and I am currently working on legislation that will lower class size for kindergarten through third grade.
I will continue my advocacy for the education of students and support teachers entering the profession so they can provide the best academic environment for our children.
Vincent Tsai
Residence: San Dimas, age 35
Occupation: Deputy Sheriff
Education: Cal State University San Bernardino, Bachelor’s Degree.
Community involvement: Coaching YMCA basketball, speaking at town halls, attending community events in different cities.
Top two issues
Stopping the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) takeover of our state and country: Stop all partnerships with China in the fields of military, science, and higher education. Then, I will investigate the paper trail of all politicians in the state that have done extensive personal business with the CCP.
Crime: Punishing criminals to the fullest extent of the law by repealing Prop 47, Prop 57, and AB 109. I will strengthen Marsy’s Law to give victims and survivors more rights under the Victim’s Bill of Rights. I would write legislation to reinforce the Three-Strikes Law, making sure district attorneys are not letting career felons go free.
State Senate 32
Kelly Seyarto
Residence: Murrieta, age 62
Occupation: State Assemblymember, Retired Firefighter/Battalion Chief of 35 years
Education: Associates of Arts Degree in Fire Science from Mt. San Antonio College. Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Fire Administration and Technology from California State University, Los Angeles. Master’s Degree in Public Administration, from California State University Long Beach.
Community involvement: Served on the Murrieta City Council (1997-2006 and 2016-2020), four times as mayor. The 2020 President of the Mayors and Councilmembers Department for the League of California Cities. Numerous regional boards and commissions including Western Riverside Council of Governments, Southern California Association of Governments Transportation Committee and League of California Cities Public Safety Committee.
Top two issues
Cost of living: Californians are facing the worst inflation crisis of our generation. Sacramento continues to pass strict regulatory policies that drive up the cost of living. Without quick reforms to reduce costs, middle-class families are going to continue to suffer. We have to bring tax relief, support small businesses, reduce the cost of housing, and reduce the cost of doing business in California to avoid an economic disaster in the very near future.
Public safety: Burgeoning crime in California is a combination of several factors including some failed attempts at social justice reforms. If the message being sent is that there will be no consequences for unlawful behavior, then there is apt to be more unlawful behavior. The most concerning statistics are that violent crimes such as homicides continue to climb. We have all seen the videos of brazen thieves walking into department stores vandalizing and stealing products without a care of accountability. These problems are a direct result of bad government policy. These trends started to increase when Gov. Jerry Brown implemented a system that moved criminals from State prisons to undersized county jails, which led to overcrowding.
These prisoners were then released into local communities without serving their sentences. Additionally, Governor Brown pushed for measures to change sentencing rules to reclassify certain crimes to give them less strict sentencing.
Now criminals view the system as toothless and without accountability. We need to reassert that unlawful behavior will have consequences. We need to give judges more authority over sentencing rules and prioritize public safety once again.
Brian Nash
Residence: Murrieta, age 42.
Occupation: Analytics Consultant/Businessperson
Education: Southern New Hampshire University, Business Finance; Indiana University, Master’s Degrees: MBA and MS Business Analytics.
Community involvement: I am relatively new to Southern California, but have worked in a variety of community service roles throughout my life, primarily focused on child and animal welfare causes.
Top two issues
Education: California, as a whole, ranks in the bottom quartile in nearly every educational metric, and that is unacceptable for the fifth or sixth largest economy in the world. Given this state’s role in innovation, need for climate friendly and water procurement jobs, we must lead the nation in STEM coursework. We must also work to assure those that those who are not mathematically inclined have arts and humanities coursework that helps drive our understanding of the world in new and exciting ways. Furthermore, we need to be able to support that workforce with well-trained tradespeople. By solving our educational gaps early on, we can build a culture where training and retraining for the jobs of the future will make Californians indispensable, and able to weather any market conditions or innovations that render former jobs redundant.
Climate: I also believe that climate-related concerns should be on the mind of every Californian. We recently went through one of our longest stretches of extraordinarily warm weather, and that affects each and every one of us. It taxes our infrastructure, wears on our health, and makes life generally miserable.
Furthermore, fires such as the Fairview Fire in Hemet are spreading quicker, becoming larger and more dangerous to life and property. We must invest in significant changes to how we utilize electricity, including solar and other renewable sources.
This will continue to make Chino Hills and surrounding communities a wonderful place to live for the foreseeable future.
State Assembly 53
District includes Chino
Freddie Rodriguez
Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez did not submit a candidate profile despite multiple attempts to contact him over the last three weeks.
Toni Holle
Residence: Chino, age 66.
Occupation: Senior Account Technician for the City of Chino Hills
Education: Western Governors University, Master’s Degree
Community involvement: Co-founder of Chino Tea Party, board member for Chino Hills City Employees Association, member Mountain View Republican Club.
Top two issues
Parental rights: Children belong to their parents, not the state. There are so many bills being introduced in Sacramento trying to take away parents’ rights. Parents should be the ones to decide medical treatment and gender identity issues. Parents need to have the choice on where to send their child to school and what their child will be learning in school.
The legislature raised the age to 21 for vaping because they don’t believe those younger than 21 have the ability to make a decision on vape use, but they think 12-year-olds should be able to receive a vaccine without parental consent, and 15-year-olds can get an abortion or transgender medical assistance without parents’ knowledge.
I would fight every bill that threatens to take away parental rights and introduce legislation to undo those bills that have already passed.
Taxes: Taxes are high, home prices and rents are extremely high, gas prices are high, grocery prices are rising. We need to cut the gas tax and lower taxes. People are being forced to leave California in search of a more affordable place to live. Residents are encouraged to purchase electric vehicles to save on gasoline dollars, but our electric grid is not built to handle it. The hardworking middle class is spending more money to get to work, and their paychecks are not stretching far enough. I would cut the gas tax, reduce the state income tax, fight laws that cause the cost of goods to rise, work on solutions to make housing more affordable and encourage the use of natural gas for energy instead of electricity.
State Assembly 59
District includes Chino Hills
Phillip Chen
Running unopposed
Residence: Yorba Linda, age 44
Occupation: California State Assemblyman
Education:
B.A. in Communications, California State University Fullerton; M.A. in Public Administration, University of Southern California; E.D.D in Education, University of Southern California.
Top two issues
Inflation: Inflation is over 8 percent and families are suffering from high grocery costs, shortages of staples like baby formula, and sky-high gas prices. My office is committed to working on policies to reduce the cost of energy and gas, reject new taxes and spending increases, and fix our supply chain issues.
Crime: Crime is on the rise due to policies of AB109, Prop. 47 and Prop. 57, which allow many felonies to be re-classified as misdemeanors and permit the early release of felons. These policies are putting our communities at risk and I am committed to reversing them.
