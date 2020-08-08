Caltrans crews will close the northbound and southbound onramps of Euclid Avenue to the 71 Freeway and close the southbound No. 2 lane from Euclid to Prado Dam from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today (Aug. 8).
Workers will perform Portland Cement Concrete joint seal operation, Caltrans officials said.
Information: 383-6799 or Philip.Havins@dot.ca.gov.
