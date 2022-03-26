A 209-unit rental neighborhood designed with 4-plex and 6-plex buildings south of the new Town Center in The Preserve was approved by the Chino Planning Commission on Monday.
The residential community is part of a 38-acre master plan that will include a new school, community center, library, and a 9.75-acre park developed by Lewis Group of Companies south of Market Street and north of Legacy Park Street.
Spencer Bogner of Lewis Group of Companies told the commission that the development is a pedestrian-friendly community with access to all the new civic amenities and retail coming to The Preserve.
“We have the goal of bringing a really innovative rental community that can play in the same sandbox with our existing homes in The Preserve development,” Mr. Bogner said.
Mr. Bogner estimated the new community would bring about 50 to 60 students to The Preserve, in response to Commissioner Lissa Fraga’s concerns about the impact on Cal Aero Preserve Academy on Main Street, also built by Lewis in 2009.
Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz asked if Lewis could coordinate the opening of the new school with the housing community.
“We’re looking to get the second school up and running but at the earliest we’ll be looking at August 2025,” Mr. Cisneroz said. “My concern is if first occupancy will occur before that time.”
Pat Loy, also of Lewis Group of Companies, said he cannot speak for the school district but there will most likely be occupancies before the school opens.
The park, which is required to be fully constructed before the final occupancy of any residential unit, will feature a sports court, playground, dog park, a walking trail, outdoor stage, and picnic areas with shade.
The neighborhood will include a dog park, pool, spa, recreational building with an outdoor entertainment space, outdoor dining area with a barbecue, showers, and restrooms, Project Planner Kim Le said.
The housing units will feature metal awnings, balconies enclosed with metal railing, brick veneer, and flat tile roofs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.