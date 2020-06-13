San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for all county residents 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 26 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Appointments are required. Residents can make an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.
Testing is free, including those without medical insurance and anyone undocumented or homeless.
The samples are then sent to a laboratory for testing.
Information; sbcovid19.com and click on COVID-19 testing sites.
