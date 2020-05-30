During a May 22 virtual meeting, members of Chino Hills Girls Scout Troop 14654 hold colorful rocks they painted as part of a Bronze Award project to bring joy to their community. Troop members are (in top row) Kayla Hodges, Keilani Velarde, Evangelina Zepeda, (in middle row) Emilia Campos, troop leader Jinnefer Razo, Alicia Razo, Sophia Sixtos and (at bottom) Chloe Coggiola.
