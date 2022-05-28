Residents were informed Tuesday that if Measure Y is defeated, the City of Chino could face financial penalties, loss of state grant funding opportunities, and an inability to control residential projects.
With the primary election approaching in two weeks, the city has been holding workshops and reaching out on social media to explain the measure that will appear on the June 7 ballot.
“If we lose local control, we can lose the community we have,” said Mayor Eunice Ulloa, during Tuesday’s forum hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chino Senior Center.
Mayor Ulloa, Councilman Chris Flores, and Development Services Director Nick Liguori served as panelists.
Approximately 20 residents attended.
Mr. Liguori explained that the city created two overlays to allow 91 sites for residential and mixed-use developments. This strategy ensures that the city will comply with the state’s mandate to build 6,978 residential units by 2029, he said.
The affordable housing overlay includes 44 sites that are limited to residential developments, while the mixed-use overlay allows 47 sites of both commercial and residential, Mr. Ligouri said.
“If the city is found non-compliant with its housing element, the state could come down and dictate where houses should be built,” Mayor Ulloa said.
The mayor said staff has attempted to identify locations where higher density makes sense without affecting existing neighborhoods.
“Chino is not a high-density community,” the mayor said. “There’s still little pieces of us that are rural. We’re trying our best to fight the push for higher density, but we do have to comply with law.”
The council created Measure Y to comply with the requirements of Measure M, passed by Chino voters in 1988.
Under Measure M, the council cannot increase the allowable residential density of land without approval of voters.
Information: cityofchino.org/MeasureY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.