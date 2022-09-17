Inland Hills Church in Chino invites the community to attend the Circles of Hope support group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 with the topic of suicide prevention featuring Maree Dee and her daughter Ashley who struggles with mental illness.
A video presentation will cover risk factors, warning signs, and offer suggestions on how to manage a loved one contemplating suicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.