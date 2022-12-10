T-Shirt Mart may become performing arts center

T-Shirt Mart and V Lotus Massage, on the southeast corner of Riverside Drive and Central Avenue, will be transformed into a cultural and performing arts center. The historic Chino sign atop the T-Shirt Mart will not be removed when the performing arts center is built.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

The City of Chino plans to convert 75-year-old properties on Central Avenue, south of Riverside Drive, into a cultural and performing arts center.

The city council voted Tuesday to spend $2 million to buy the properties at 12921, 12931, and 12923 Central Ave. where the T-Shirt Mart and V Lotus Massage are located. Both structures total 12,306 square feet.

