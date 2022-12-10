T-Shirt Mart may become performing arts center

The City of Chino plans to convert 75-year-old properties on Central Avenue, south of Riverside Drive, into a cultural and performing arts center.
The city council voted Tuesday to spend $2 million to buy the properties at 12921, 12931, and 12923 Central Ave. where the T-Shirt Mart and V Lotus Massage are located. Both structures total 12,306 square feet.
The cost to transform the buildings into a performing arts center will not be known until a full assessment is made on the buildings, City Attorney Fred Galante said.
The proposed center would replace a performing arts center included in the downtown Civic Center Master Plan if approved by the council, according to city spokesperson Vivian Castro.
The building opened as a theater in 1947 and was converted into a bowling alley in 1960, according to Champion archives. After the bowling alley closed, the main building opened as a T-shirt store and the smaller building became a massage business.
The historic Chino sign in red neon lights is anticipated to remain, Ms. Castro said. The sign was designated a local landmark by the city after it was refurbished a few years ago.
The planning commission on Monday voted 4-0 to approve the performing arts center as being consistent with the city’s general plan, with Commissioner Curtis Burton stating he was concerned about the potential lack of parking. Commissioners Jimmy Alexandris, Brandon Blanchard, and Lissa Fraga were absent.
The property was appraised by Doverspike and Associates, Inc. for $1.8 million in April.
The owner, Randy Yi, did not agree with the appraised price. He agreed to a price of $2,035,000, Mr. Galante said.
The council met in closed session in July with Mr. Yi to discuss the price and terms of purchase but the repurposing of the buildings into a performing arts center was not made public until the planning commission meeting on Monday.
Doverspike and Associates determined the building has a remaining 20-to-30-year economic life.
