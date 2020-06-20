A man wanted in an early-morning carjacking incident in Chino on Monday was arrested 22 hours later on the 60 Freeway in the city of Walnut, Chino Police announced Tuesday.
Jesus Camacho-Higuera, 23, of Colton, was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to county court records.
Police in Chino were called at 1:23 a.m. to the Chevron gas station at 12286 Central Ave. on a report of a carjacking, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“Investigation revealed the victims arranged for the sale of their vehicle through an internet site,” Sgt. Franklin said. “After a test drive, the victims were attempting to finalize the sale in the parking lot when the suspect used the vehicle to strike one of the victims and collided into the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.”
Neither victim suffered any injuries, the sergeant said. California Highway Patrol officers notified Chino Police they had the stolen vehicle stopped on the 60 Freeway near the Fullerton Road exit.
“Chino police officers responded to the traffic stop and took custody of the driver,” Sgt. Franklin said.
She said Mr. Camacho-Higuera matched the description of the suspect shown on surveillance video from the gas station carjacking incident.
“(He) denied stealing the vehicle,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
