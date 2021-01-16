When a resident put forth the question on social media: “which tree is the one on the City of Chino Hills logo,” several residents mentioned a particular oak on the top of a hill in the Oaks area above Valle Vista Drive.
The Champion decided to follow the trail from the vegetable garden planted by the Public Works Department on Bayberry Drive where it turns into Valle Vista Drive, south of Tall Oak Drive in search of the tree.
It couldn’t be missed, with its distinct shape and the slope of the hillside resembling the original city logo.
Its thick gnarled branches extend to the ground bearing a huge canopy. A swing offers a glorious ride with stunning views of the city.
Mike Curtiss, a city landscape inspector II and a certified arborist, said the California Live Oak is between 120 to 140 years old.
“This majestic old oak stands high on a hill, overlooking the city I love,” said resident Lori Bayour. “I have been told by others that the city logo was designed after this tree.”
Ms. Bayour said the steep climb up the hill is well worth the view.
“You will be awed by the sunset if your timing is right,” she said.
City spokesperson Denise Cattern said, “We never knew if the tree in the logo was designed after a Chino Hills ‘tree’ but paid homage to the tree in the city logo by planting a California Live Oak on City Center Drive at the Chino Hills Government Center,” she said. An oak tree was also planted in Los Serranos Park adjacent to Chaparral School in honor of the city tree.
The council appointed a logo committee in 1992 and a contest was held.
The first place winner’s submission was enhanced with features from other entries and in 1993, a variation with rolling green hills, an oak tree, and a red-tailed hawk was approved by the council. Gwenn Norton-Perry, the city’s first mayor, requested that fuchsia flowers be added in the green rolling hills.
In 2013, the logo was modernized into a solid blue silhouette design that changed the shape of the oak tree but retained the hawk and the rolling hills.
