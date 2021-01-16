San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30 at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St., Montclair.
Face coverings are required.
Residents are limited to three standard-sized filing boxes of documents per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
