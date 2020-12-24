Loving Grinch
City of Chino photo

The Grinch, representing the Love Them All Foundation, brings cheer to children and adults at the Chino Youth Christmas Wonderland Spectacular held Dec. 12 at Ayala Park.  About 700 cars drove through to see the decorated floats, police motorcycles, fire trucks, service groups and special guest of honor Santa Claus. The Love Them All Foundation hosts sports programs and social events for young adults living with physical and intellectual disabilities.  

