Fifteen-year-old Edward “Eddie” Cahill returned to Chino High School as a junior last week with a story about his summer vacation that couldn’t be topped.
He was attacked by a shark in July.
Eddie was on a Catalina Island Boy Scout camping trip when the incident occurred.
He was canoeing with his dad Daniel Cahill and several scouts when the kayak began to shift.
“We saw a thing thrashing around in the water and at first we were all confused,” he said.
Some of the scouts thought it was a dolphin and others thought it was a whale.
Then it resurfaced.
“That’s when we saw dorsal fins,” he said. “We were like, holy crap, that’s a shark.”
Quickly, the shark slid across the side of the canoe, its mouth slicing Eddie’s hand as it glided past and retreated into the water. He looked down and saw that he didn’t have a paddle in his hand.
He looked again and thought he didn’t have a finger.
Instructed by his dad from the back of the canoe, the boys stayed calm enough to rapidly paddle back to shore.
Eddie was rushed from shore to Two Harbors where he was transported to UCLA by helicopter.
His cartilage, ligaments, and bone in his index finger were damaged.
The doctors successfully repaired the severed cartilage and ligaments and saved his hand, but Eddie will probably have to deal with nerve damage in his index finger.
He remained calm throughout the encounter in part because he didn’t have time to process the event and in part because of his training as a Boy Scout.
“They teach you different things to stay calm in a dangerous situation to make sure you don’t go into shock,” Eddie said.
Eddie’s cast was recently removed and his bone and ligaments have healed enough to begin physical therapy to regain full use of his hand.
Although Eddie misses its full use, he is grateful to be alive.
“I’d say it’s been pretty good,” said Eddie. “It’s a nuisance, not being able to use my hand, but I’m glad I’m safe. I got off very lucky.”
Eddie lives in Riverside and has attended Chino High School since 2019 where his parents are teachers.
So far, everybody at the high school has been supportive, he said.
Eddie recently visited the Aquarium of the Pacific with his brothers Caidan and Ian.
While there, he fed and touched the sharks in a far less dangerous way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.