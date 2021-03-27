The City of Chino invites the community to participate in the planning of the city’s first inclusive playground for children with disabilities. The playground can also be used by children without disabilities.
Inclusive playgrounds have wheelchair ramps leading up to playground equipment designed for use by children with disabilities.
A workshop will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
Light refreshments will be served. Face coverings are required.
The playground will be built at the future Chino Rancho Park at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. The city owns the 1.1-acre vacant property.
There are currently no city parks in that area of town.
The park will also contain fitness stations, walking trails, two pickleball courts, picnic shelter, restrooms, open space, a city of Chino monument, drought tolerant landscape and a parking lot.
The park will be developed with a $2,858,075 state grant awarded to the city last March as part of the 2018 Parks Bond Act Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalizations program Proposition 68 grant. A total of 478 applications were submitted in a competitive grant process for $254,942,000 appropriated by the state to create new parks and recreation opportunities in underserved communities. Information: (909) 334-3256.
