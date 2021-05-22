The City of Chino is eyeing plans for the upcoming fiscal year with a proposed budget of $292.7 million.
City staff presented reports for their departments during a workshop on Wednesday.
The budget includes a five-year capital improvement program.
The budget report can be viewed at cityofchino.org.
Priorities
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said she would like the budget to be tied closely with priorities that were identified by the council at an April 29 strategic planning workshop.
Councilmembers Karen Comstock and Mark Lucio said efforts to improve Chino’s image, such as long overdue road repairs, are the council’s highest priorities.
Mayor Ulloa said she wants the strategic plan to be adopted before the budget is adopted, so that spending is not “off the cuff.”
Extra revenue
The proposed budget was bolstered by $9.6 million in additional revenue received from COVID-19 grants, a one-time tax savings and higher than projected property taxes last year.
Increased revenue and reduced expenditures last year resulted in $59.9 million total to General Fund Reserves.
Infrastructure
The budget includes $122.5 million for approximately 80 infrastructure projects.
It proposes $12.5 million for new projects, an additional $28.4 million to existing projects and $81.5 million for carry over projects.
Water projects ($37.3 million), public facility projects ($13.8 million), street projects ($13.6 million), and park projects ($5.8 million) are proposed for new and carryover funds.
General Fund
The budget proposes $93.7 million total for the general fund for basic municipal services such as public safety, health and human services, and public works.
About 83 percent of the fund is comprised of sales tax, property tax and development related revenue sources.
Tax revenue
Sales tax is projected to be $29 million this year, down $4 million from last year. Property tax will increase about 3 percent next year from new housing sales and rising property values.
Property taxes will add $28.7 million in revenue next year.
Residential and industrial development is projected at $12.3 million, up from $11.7 million last year.
More COVID
relief
The city received $2.2 million in CARES ACT funds and anticipates receiving an additional $129,000 in federal funding from last year.
The recently approved federal American Rescue Plan will provide an estimated $14 million in more funding to the city.
Accepted uses of the funds include: public health expenditures to alleviate the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue from the pandemic, and pay for essential workers.
Other uses include the funding of infrastructure for water, sewer and broadband services.
Potential uses will be discussed by the Chino city council at a future meeting before the budget is approved.
