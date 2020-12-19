Construction for a Bio Med Academy at Chino High is underway but the program has yet to be defined by the Chino Valley school district.
The academy was not included in original Measure G contracts for the rebuilding of Chino High.
The school board last month authorized adding $663,358 to existing Measure G contracts for design changes to support the Bio Med Academy.
Spokeswoman Imee Perius would not answer specific questions about the construction of the academy but stated the building was not a separate project. She would not elaborate.
“The district is exploring the possibility of adding a new pathway in the Engineering, Science, Technology and Medical fields. Nothing has been finalized,” Ms. Perius said.
Nine change orders related to the Bio Med Academy were signed in October by assistant superintendent of facilities Greg Stachura and approved by the board on Nov. 5.
The change orders included: $84,226 to Sierra Lathing Co., $13,844 to Construction Hardware Co. $2,927 to Velocity Glazing Inc., $3,386 to CG Acoustics, Inc., $4,791 to D & M Painting, $197,539 to JPI Development Group, $45,269 to Valley Pipeline Services, $109,712 to Southern California West Coast Electric, and $201,664 to West-Tech Mechanical.
Total construction costs as of Oct. 30 were at $191 million. Two more phases are remaining on the project and those costs are undetermined, Ms. Perius said.
Offsite street work in phase 3 will go to bid soon, she said.
A Nov. 4 report to the Measure G Citizens Advisory Committee posted on chino.k12.ca.us did not contain information about the Bio Med Academy.
Measure G Citizens Advisory Council Chairman Kevin Cisneroz referred all questions about the Bio Med Academy construction to Mr. Stachura.
Other Measure G
projects
Modernization of Country Springs and Rolling Ridge elementary schools in Chino Hills is 100 percent complete according to the committee report.
The report states that modernization at Canyon Hills and Townsend junior high schools in Chino Hills began earlier than expected, to take advantage of the COVID related shutdown. Work will continue through summer 2021.
Modernization continues at Ayala High in Chino Hills where a new science wing has been completed. Quad B is finished and quad F is on track for completion this month. Plans are being reviewed by the state architect for the administration building, multipurpose room, library, quad D, pool deck facilities and mechanical equipment
