An on-going feud between two employees at the 99 Ranch Market in Chino Hills resulted in one man being struck multiple times with a meat cleaver Sunday afternoon and the other facing charges of attempted murder, Chino Hills Police reported Monday.

Marlon Uy, 57, of Pomona was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. 

