An on-going feud between two employees at the 99 Ranch Market in Chino Hills resulted in one man being struck multiple times with a meat cleaver Sunday afternoon and the other facing charges of attempted murder, Chino Hills Police reported Monday.
Marlon Uy, 57, of Pomona was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in West Valley Superior Court, according to San Bernardino County court records.
Chino Hills police went to the market at 2959 Chino Ave., at Peyton Drive, just before 4 p.m. on a report of an assault with a knife, Deputy Komson Phaphui said.
Deputies were told the suspect and the unidentified victim worked at the market and had an on-going feud.
“After an exchange of words, the suspect armed himself with a cleaver and struck the victim multiple times in the upper torso,” Deputy Phaphui said. “The victim’s co-workers intervened and separated the suspect from the victim.”
The victim was taken to a hospital.
Mr. Uy remained at the store and cooperated with investigators before he was arrested, Deputy Phaphui said.
No other injuries were reported.
