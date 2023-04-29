The Champion incorrectly reported that the City of Chino’s $51 million storm drain project would be built aboveground along Euclid Avenue from Merrill Avenue to Prado Lake, south of Pine.
The storm drain is underground and will start in the City of Ontario and run down the east side of Euclid Avenue. The Chino segment connects to it at Merrill Avenue.
