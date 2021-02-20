The City of Chino’s annual financial report for 2019-20 shows a decrease of $1.3 million in General Funds and year-end reserves of $60 million.
The audit was performed by an independent third party covering July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
A Feb. 2 report to the city council from Finance Director Rob Burns states expenditures were under budget by $3.6 million or 5.15 percent because spending had been closely monitored by all departments.
Tax revenue was under budget by $1.5 million or 2.5 percent and sales taxes were down $3 million due to the shutdown of businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interest income was over budget by $1.2 million, licenses and permits were over budget by $1 million, and property taxes were up $1 million.
Transportation projects that did not occur as anticipated were included in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
To view the report, visit cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.