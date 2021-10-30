The time of the year when residents can view the BAPS Chino Hills Temple glow with alternating iridescent colors has arrived as Hindus celebrate the Festival of Lights called Diwali.
A light and sound show will be offered at the temple every 15 minutes at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road on the following dates and times:
Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Diwali, or Festival of Lights, is celebrated per the lunar calendar as a thanksgiving for the past year and to pray for a good new year.
The festival begins Thursday, Nov. 4 when the community is invited to the “Chopda Pujan” ceremony from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. where business owners close their account books and open new ones. The ceremony includes the chanting of Vedic hymns and prayers.
On Friday, Nov. 5, residents can view the “Grand Annakut” from 12:30 to 8 p.m. where more than 1,000 vegetarian dishes are displayed as an offering to the sacred images inside the temple in gratitude.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, the children’s Diwali will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides, games, food for purchase, and making small oil lamps symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.
