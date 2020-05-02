Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino has revealed more details on the air show it plans to hold in late September to replace the annual Planes of Fame Air Show, which was to have been held today (May 2) through May 3 at Chino Airport.
The Planes of Fame Air Show, traditionally drawing 25,000 to 30,000 people, was cancelled because of concerns about social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“VintageFest,” featuring displays and fly-bys of several vintage aircraft, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 at the airport. A time has not yet been announced.
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, VintageFest will include a beer garden, vintage shops, military re-enactors, vintage dress, food and beverages for sale, live music, a beauty salon, military vehicles, and classic cars. A hangar dance will feature music by Tim Gill All Stars Band and The Satin Dollz.
Planes scheduled for display include the P-38, P51-A, P-51D, P-40, P-47, P-26, F-86, T-433 and FW-190, organizers said.
Anyone who purchased tickets to the Planes of Fame Air Show can donate the price of the ticket to the Planes of Fame Museum or ask for a full refund or have their tickets transferred to the VintageFest event, organizers said.
Ticket holders can visit planesoffame.org and click on the Airshow Refund/Transfer Request Form link.
Planes of Fame Air Museum, located at 7000 Merrill Ave. on the north side of the airport off Cal Aero Drive, has closed its doors until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.