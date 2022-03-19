Three projects in The Preserve including two residential developments and an industrial building will be considered by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
A request by Link Logistics Real Estate to construct a 50,000-square-foot industrial building on 3.32 acres south of Kimball Avenue and east of Terminal Court near the Chino Airport.
A request by Lewis Group of Companies to develop a 209-unit rental community, which is part of the master site plan that includes a K-8 school, library, community center, and a park. The rental community will be located on 12.6 acres of land, north of Legacy Park Street, west of East Preserve Loop, south of Academy Street, and east of Main Street.
A request by FallonCrest Farms for the development of a 197-unit condominium complex to be located at the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop Street.
Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21 by emailing de velopmentservices@cityof chino.org or by submission at the hearing.
Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
