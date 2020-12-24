Several new COVID-19 safety precautions will be implemented in Chino Valley district schools after the school board on Dec. 17 approved contracts totaling approximately $780,000 for supplies. CARES Act funding will pay 50 percent in a shared cost with general funds.
The items are included in the agenda under contract agreements with the County of San Bernardino.
The supplies include $34,459 for electrostatic backpack sprayers, $38,280 for electrostatic handheld sprayers, $230,340 for portable air purifiers, $207,000 for air filters, $95,210 for thermal screening system, $17,500 for curtains, $30,000 for hand wash stations, $10,107 for hand sanitizer stations, $92,000 for water bottle fill stations with installation and $25,000 for plexiglass installation.
Desktop guards have already been installed at Don Lugo, Chino High, Chino Hills High and Ayala High feeder schools. The contract was completed by Loren's Glass and Mirror at a cost of $86,913 from the general fund.
