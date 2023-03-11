Knights of Columbus and St. Margaret Mary Church in Chino will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the parish hall, 12686 Central Ave.
The menu will include a choice of fried fish, fish tacos, or macaroni and cheese with French fries, coleslaw and coffee, lemonade or water.
