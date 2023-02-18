The City of Chino Hills will host its first overnight campout event at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, from 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
The event will include hiking, games, movie under the stars, barbecue dinner, and continental breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.