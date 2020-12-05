San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office certified its results of the 2020 general election. The following are final vote totals for Chino Valley Unified School District, City of Chino mayor, Chino City Council Districts 1 and 4, Chino Hills City Council Districts 3 and 5, Chino Valley Fire District, City of Chino Hills Measure M and San Bernardino County Measures J and K.
Chino Valley Unified (3 seats)
James Na, 33.449 (19.92%)
Don Bridge 28,992 (17.27%)
Andrew Cruz 28,603 (17.04%)
Havaughnia Hayes-White 20,782 (12.38%)
Sylvia Cervantes-Orozco 19,865 (11.83%)
Jody Moore 15,206 (9.06%)
Tony L. Flores 13,815 (8.23%)
Vincent A. Colleta 7,195 (4.29%)
City of Chino, Mayor
Eunice Ulloa 26,409 (77.26%)
Christopher Edward Hutchinson 7,773 (22.74%)
City of Chino, District 1
Christopher Flores 3,521 (54.18%)
Paul Rodriguez 2,978 (45.82%)
City of Chino, District 4
Karen Comstock 5,086 (53.87%)
Brandy Jones 1,940 (20.55%)
Erskine S. Dunson 1,294 (13.71%)
Anthony M. Honore 1,121 (11.87%)
City of Chino Hills, District 3
Art Bennett 4,063 (59.60%)
James W. Gallagher 1,665 (24.42%)
Sabir St Taqi 689 (10.11%)
Tyler Francis Shields 400 (5.87%)
City of Chino Hills, District 5
Cynthia Moran (unopposed) 6,365 (100.00%)
Chino Valley Fire District (3 seats)
John DeMonaco 42,112 (31.05%)
Sarah Ramos-Evinger 41,220 (30.39%)
Harvey Luth 41,203 (30.38%)
Juan-Carlos Parra 11,103 (8.19%)
County of San Bernardino Board of Education Area C
Laura Abernathy Mancha 63,864 (41.97%)
Jessica Marie Camacho 46,652 (30.66%)
Roman Gabriel Nava 41,638 (27.37%)
City of Chino Hills Measure M
Hotel Tax—raised from 10 to 12 percent
Yes: 23.931 (64.92%)
No: 12,934 (35.08%)
San Bernardino County Measure J
Supervisors would receive pay at 80 percent of the Superior Court judge’s salary and would be limited to three terms.
Yes: 378,964 (50.72%)
No: 368,224 (49.28%)
San Bernardino County Measure K
Supervisors would receive compensation (pay and benefits combined) of $60,000 and be able to serve only one term.
Yes: 516,184 (66.84%)
No: 256,098 (33.16%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.