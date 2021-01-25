A 20-year-old Eastvale woman suffered serious injuries after she was ejected from her car after it crashed early this morning in the 8100 block of Kimball Avenue in Chino, near Grove Avenue.
The identity of the woman was not released, but she was taken to a hospital after the 4:01 a.m. crash, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Traffic investigators were at the scene, and traffic on Kimball Avenue between Mill Creek and Main Street was closed during the investigation,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Kimball Avenue has reopened, Chino Police reported on its Facebook page.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, including if the wet roads from heavy rain overnight played a factor.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
