Table scraps don’t always head for the trash can at the Chino home of Rod and Donna Martinez. Now, they often become the start of future vegetables and a pastime for their grandchildren during the state’s stay-at-home orders to stem the spread of coronavirus.
This week, two of the couple’s grandchildren, siblings Jacob Costa and Riley Faus, took remnants of a celery stalk and the leftovers of a head of romaine lettuce and planted them in the Martinez back yard.
Jacob, 11, has been gardening with his grandparents since he was 2, and Riley, 5, just started the hobby this year.
“He doesn’t get too excited until he sees the produce growing,” Mrs. Martinez said of Jacob. “When he was about 3, we grew corn and he was shocked to see it.”
Mrs. Martinez, who also grows tomatoes, squash, basil, cilantro, orange and lime trees, said she decided to make use of the table scraps because of the potential for food shortages during the coronavirus outbreak.
She also said she has had to purchase vegetable seeds instead of the young plants she used to buy because those seem to be in short supply these days.
Looking for hobbies
In the wake of coronavirus stay-at-home orders this spring, people across the nation have turned to hobbies to keep themselves and children occupied, including board games, puzzles, virtual recreation, video making, baking, cooking, home improvement projects and gardening.
On social media, “locked down” Chino Valley residents are asking each other for recipes and gardening tips.
Trips to local home and garden centers include encounters with customers whose arms are filled with flowers, vegetables, seeds, and garden implements.
“We continue to see customers engage in spring projects, buy appliances and use their time at home to work on projects that have been on the to-do list,” said Sebastian Hale, spokesman for Lowe’s home improvement stores. “One of the emerging projects has been planting seeds for at-home and vegetable gardens.”
Virtual activities
With concerts and movies in the park and other family-oriented events cancelled this summer to help stem the spread of the virus, parents might want to try some of these virtual outings:
Chino Youth Museum is offering its new Think, Play & Learn home page at www.chinoyouth museum.com. Activities in the next two weeks include bubbles and toys, do it yourself (DIY) playdough, sponge painting, red, white and blue wind socks, a DIY stress ball, straw rockets and I Spy games.
STEAM-based activities in the comfort of one’s own home will be provided through the Chino Youth Museum’s CYM Lab. On June 5, junior tinkers will become scientists as they participate in an interactive, hands-on science experiment with balloons, baking soda and vinegar. Visit chinoyouthmuseum.com to find out how to participate.
A virtual storytime and updated lessons are offered on Wednesdays at chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Contests, videos, crafts and other activities for all ages can be accessed by visiting the city of Chino Hills’ virtual recreation website at chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Residents will have access to resources provided by local and national organizations, including Little League International’s “stay at home” activities for baseball, or a virtual tour of the San Diego Zoo.
The city of Chino has a virtual recreation page that offers links to websites to help adults and children stay active and creative while staying at home. Among the links are yoga, workout routines, movement for children, exercises to keep the brain sharp, science experiments, “rainy day” activities for children, crafts, virtual museum experiences, county library and education resources. The page is located at https://www.cityofchino.org/residents/connection.
The National Park Foundation offers virtual tours at https://www.nationalparks.org/connect/blog/take-virtual-visit-national-park.
The West End YMCA offers virtual activities at https://weymca.org/virtual
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.